Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Synovus Financial worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

