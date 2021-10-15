Synthetify Market Cap Achieves $24.22 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $24.22 million and approximately $368,034.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00006933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,521.89 or 0.99066637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.32 or 0.06158181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars.

