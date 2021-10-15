Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Hits $5.19 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $166.54 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00309875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,709,934 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.