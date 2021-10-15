Tachyon Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.68 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

