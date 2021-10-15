Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $11.55 on Top Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.55 or 0.00019280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.66 million and $19,048.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00112268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.25 or 0.99930427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.06 or 0.06303315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

