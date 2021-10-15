Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 1,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50.

About Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.