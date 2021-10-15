Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. 39,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.