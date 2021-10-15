TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $64.10. 25,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 732,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
