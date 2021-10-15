TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $64.10. 25,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 732,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

