Tata Motors Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tata Motors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 46.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 39.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $62,985,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

