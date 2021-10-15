TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

TRP stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 28,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,765. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

