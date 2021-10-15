T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 43.7% in September

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

T&D stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. T&D has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.