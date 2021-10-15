Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 546,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,021. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

