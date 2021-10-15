Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

