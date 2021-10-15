TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.80 Million

Brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to post $745.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $746.19 million and the lowest is $745.40 million. TEGNA posted sales of $738.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 390,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.83 on Friday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

