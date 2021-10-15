Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.74.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,470 shares of company stock worth $2,609,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

