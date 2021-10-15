Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.21. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 136 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently -394.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

