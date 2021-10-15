Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $49.35

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $98.14 million and approximately $54.41 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $49.35 or 0.00079983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00205282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00092562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,069,284 coins and its circulating supply is 1,988,667 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.