Temenos’ (TMSNY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,815. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $153.26.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.