Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $1.82. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 48,873 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

