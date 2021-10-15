Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,109,010. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $20,244,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432,861 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.