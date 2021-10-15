TenUp 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. TenUp has a market cap of $9.89 million and $1.25 million worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028252 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About TenUp

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 235,402,091 coins and its circulating supply is 28,477,485 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

