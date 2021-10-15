Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0257 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $588,789.45 and $1,344.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $629.43 or 0.01025015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.83 or 0.00309145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00284325 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

