TerraKRW Hits Market Capitalization of $27.21 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $110.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00110337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.60 or 0.99866960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.06228934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,459,534,149 coins and its circulating supply is 43,458,805,041 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

