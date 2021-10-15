Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $237.23

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.23 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 268.17 ($3.50). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), with a volume of 10,454,388 shares traded.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In other Tesco news, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

