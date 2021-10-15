Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cutera accounts for 2.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.84% of Cutera worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after buying an additional 99,856 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $37,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $9,778,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,889. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $781.02 million, a P/E ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.