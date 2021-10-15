Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of GAN worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in GAN in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.07. 46,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $633.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.19.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.