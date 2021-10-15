Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 678,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347,894 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

