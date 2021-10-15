Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.77

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 15405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

