Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.77

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 15405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
