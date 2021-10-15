The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $137.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

ALL stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northcoast Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 841,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,006,000 after purchasing an additional 803,115 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in The Allstate by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 100,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas boosted its stake in The Allstate by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 80,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National boosted its stake in The Allstate by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 18,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

