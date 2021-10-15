The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of The Boeing worth $69,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Boeing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 146,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after buying an additional 195,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $217.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.35. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.95.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

