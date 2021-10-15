The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.55.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CG opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.