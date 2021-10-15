The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CG. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

