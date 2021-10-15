The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $594,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,522 shares of company stock valued at $44,174,000 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.61. 412,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,165,060. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

