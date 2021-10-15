The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $10,414,230,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE opened at $44.24 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

