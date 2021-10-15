The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $433.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE COO opened at $401.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

