The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SRV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,524 shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $438,989.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

