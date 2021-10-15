The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Lifted to Buy at SEB Equities

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was upgraded by SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDRLF. DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Shares of DDRLF remained flat at $$37.69 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

