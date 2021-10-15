The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Upgraded at SEB Equity Research

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

DDRLF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDRLF remained flat at $$37.69 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

