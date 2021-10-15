The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $319.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,753. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

