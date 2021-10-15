The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS opened at $22.74 on Friday. The Gap has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

