The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Shares of HSY opened at $182.21 on Friday. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

