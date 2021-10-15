The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.06

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.86. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 31,009 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

