The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) vs. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Critical Analysis

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Kimco Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.11 -$26.15 million $0.81 111.35 Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 12.97 $1.00 billion $1.17 19.14

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than The Howard Hughes. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes 9.25% 3.19% 1.28% Kimco Realty 37.93% 7.35% 3.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of The Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Howard Hughes and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kimco Realty 0 3 11 0 2.79

The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.91%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $23.58, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given The Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats The Howard Hughes on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

