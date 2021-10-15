The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Kroger worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

