The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the September 15th total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

The L.S. Starrett stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $179,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Allen sold 5,000 shares of The L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $55,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.