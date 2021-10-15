The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 1.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after purchasing an additional 424,167 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,901,000 after acquiring an additional 324,044 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,087,000 after acquiring an additional 197,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 14,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

