The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.19 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.75 on Friday. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Macerich by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Macerich by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Macerich by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

