The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 8,978 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPT opened at $125.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $20,237,256. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

