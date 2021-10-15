The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $828,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 16.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 13.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $55.01 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,057 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

