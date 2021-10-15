The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 1,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $740.25 million, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.